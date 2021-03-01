Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $2.82 on Monday, hitting $142.03. 70,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,814. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.46. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.