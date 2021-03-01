Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Short Interest Down 85.7% in February

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the January 28th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DSCSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Disco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Get Disco alerts:

DSCSY traded down $3.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.49. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,960. Disco has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $81.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.32.

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.