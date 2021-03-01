Short Interest in Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Drops By 80.7%

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 80.7% from the January 28th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:HYMTF traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.48. 8,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,208. Hyundai Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.68.

Hyundai Motor Company Profile

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts worldwide. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the i30 N, Veloster, Accent, Sonata, i30, Azera, Sonata Turbo, i40, i40 Sedan, Elantra, Elantra Sport, Accent 5DR, ix20, i20, i20 Coupe, Elite i20, Xcent, i10, Grand i10, and Eon names.

