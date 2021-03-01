Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Lowers Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $74.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $100.65.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

