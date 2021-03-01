Korea Investment CORP Acquires 285,323 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,265,923 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,323 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $179,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Argus boosted their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.40.

NYSE:NKE traded up $3.80 on Monday, hitting $138.58. The stock had a trading volume of 207,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,354,575. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.73 and its 200 day moving average is $130.12. The company has a market cap of $218.47 billion, a PE ratio of 77.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $2,843,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 392,500 shares of company stock worth $55,498,550 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.