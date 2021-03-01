Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Buys 590 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth about $47,000. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $162.93. 568,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,057,917. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $136.12 and a 1-year high of $194.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.50.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

