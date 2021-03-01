Brokerages Set Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Price Target at $42.06

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.43.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. CLSA lifted their target price on shares of Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, China Renaissance Securities lowered their price target on Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Weibo stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. Weibo has a twelve month low of $28.93 and a twelve month high of $63.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 27th. The information services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $465.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.89 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. Weibo’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Weibo will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Weibo by 82.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 396,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after buying an additional 178,754 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 144,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 36,267 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Weibo by 239.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 78,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 55,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Weibo by 5.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

