Brokerages Set Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Price Target at $42.06

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.43.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. CLSA lifted their target price on shares of Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, China Renaissance Securities lowered their price target on Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.
Weibo stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. Weibo has a twelve month low of $28.93 and a twelve month high of $63.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Weibo by 82.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 396,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after buying an additional 178,754 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 144,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 36,267 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Weibo by 239.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 78,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 55,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Weibo by 5.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.
About Weibo
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
