Xaya Price Hits $0.0807 (CHI)

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 1st. Over the last seven days, Xaya has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. One Xaya coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0807 or 0.00000166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Xaya has a market cap of $3.69 million and approximately $5,954.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Xaya Profile

Xaya (CRYPTO:CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 54,899,846 coins and its circulating supply is 45,757,719 coins. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Xaya’s official message board is medium.com/@XAYA.

Xaya Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xaya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

