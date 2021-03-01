Analysts Anticipate Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $50.92 Million

Brokerages forecast that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) will announce $50.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $48.00 million to $54.65 million. Applied Optoelectronics posted sales of $40.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full-year sales of $258.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $250.00 million to $266.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $305.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Applied Optoelectronics.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAOI. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Optoelectronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.36.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, Director Che-Wei Lin bought 25,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $198,635.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 91,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,594.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,764 shares of company stock worth $376,047. 7.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 311.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

AAOI stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.01. The company had a trading volume of 46,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,708. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.26. The company has a market capitalization of $207.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.82. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.