AMG National Trust Bank Sells 4,521 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,521 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 23.1% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,696 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 136.7% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 18,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 10,510 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in International Business Machines by 26.3% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 31,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in International Business Machines by 3.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 504,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,374,000 after buying an additional 18,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM traded up $2.87 on Monday, hitting $121.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,254,921. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $136.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

