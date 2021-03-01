Bluefin Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 293.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,571,834,000 after acquiring an additional 15,195,906 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 287.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,220,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,737,595 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 637.5% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,178,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201,254 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 316.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,046,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,549,000 after acquiring an additional 9,917,107 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 281.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,334,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $951,605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,104,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NEE traded up $3.02 on Monday, hitting $76.50. 244,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,683,034. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.46. The company has a market cap of $149.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 73.68%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

