MNPCoin (MNP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00

MNPCoin (CURRENCY:MNP) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. MNPCoin has a market cap of $3,177.95 and approximately $1.00 worth of MNPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MNPCoin has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. One MNPCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MNPCoin alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $244.69 or 0.00506324 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00070864 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00077039 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00077366 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00053548 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.34 or 0.00447664 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000419 BTC.

MNPCoin Coin Profile

MNPCoin’s total supply is 4,237,567 coins and its circulating supply is 2,191,996 coins. MNPCoin’s official Twitter account is @MNPCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MNPCoin’s official website is mnpcoin.pro

MNPCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MNPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MNPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MNPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

