NeoMagic Co. (OTCMKTS:NMGC) Short Interest Down 90.5% in February

NeoMagic Co. (OTCMKTS:NMGC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 90.5% from the January 28th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NMGC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 8,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,219. NeoMagic has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02.

About NeoMagic

NeoMagic Corporation designs and delivers semiconductors and software solutions for video, television, imaging, graphic, and audio devices. It offers microcontrollers; horizon digital picture frame and digital mobile TV solutions; and SOC processors, such as application processors and Neomobile TV solutions.

