NanoFlex Power Co. (OTCMKTS:OPVS) Short Interest Down 89.5% in February

NanoFlex Power Co. (OTCMKTS:OPVS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 89.5% from the January 28th total of 107,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 587,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OPVS stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.15. 107,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,455. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05. NanoFlex Power has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.28.
About NanoFlex Power
