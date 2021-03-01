NanoFlex Power Co. (OTCMKTS:OPVS) Short Interest Down 89.5% in February

NanoFlex Power Co. (OTCMKTS:OPVS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 89.5% from the January 28th total of 107,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 587,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OPVS stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.15. 107,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,455. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05. NanoFlex Power has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.28.

About NanoFlex Power

NanoFlex Power Corporation researches, develops, commercializes, and licenses photovoltaic technologies that enable thin film solar products. The company has worldwide license and right to sublicense intellectual property resulting from its sponsored research programs, which have resulted in a portfolio of issued and pending U.S.

