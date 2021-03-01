Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) will report ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Impinj’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.14). Impinj reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 192.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Impinj will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Impinj.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $36.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.32 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. Impinj’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Impinj from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $31.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Colliers Securities upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $61.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Impinj presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.89.

Impinj stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,913. Impinj has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $79.05. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -33.46 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.12.

In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 24,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,960.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,255,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,580 shares of company stock worth $3,460,255 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 457.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Impinj (PI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.