Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,661 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,889,456,000 after acquiring an additional 145,251 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,748,397 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,261,716,000 after purchasing an additional 34,270 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,639,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $995,509,000 after purchasing an additional 99,912 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,639,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $579,445,000 after purchasing an additional 90,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,179,567 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $467,691,000 after buying an additional 290,746 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

MCD opened at $207.75 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $231.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $212.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.16. The company has a market cap of $154.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

