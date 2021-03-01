Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Raised by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1,244.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 382,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,516,000 after acquiring an additional 11,649 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,094.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 41,288 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 498,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,313,000 after purchasing an additional 11,412 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 318,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,936,000 after purchasing an additional 49,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $2.92 on Monday, hitting $126.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,009. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $75.55 and a 12 month high of $128.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.72.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

