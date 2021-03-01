iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Ferris Capital LLC

Ferris Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 566.5% in the fourth quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 79,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after buying an additional 67,275 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 394.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,501,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,821,000 after buying an additional 1,197,741 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 291.2% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 296,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,903,000 after buying an additional 220,468 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 252.8% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,642. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $67.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.91.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

