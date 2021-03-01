Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Vista Capital Partners Inc.

Vista Capital Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Stryker makes up approximately 0.1% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,331,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,796,434,000 after purchasing an additional 129,597 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 246.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,131 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,581,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $632,613,000 after purchasing an additional 40,085 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,574,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $630,748,000 after purchasing an additional 139,236 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,435,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $596,870,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $3.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $246.13. 15,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,250. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.44. The firm has a market cap of $92.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $250.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

SYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.29.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

