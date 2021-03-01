salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $232.00 price objective on the CRM provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.05% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Salesforce is benefiting from a robust demand environment as customers are undergoing a major digital transformation. The rapid adoption of its cloud-based solutions is driving demand for its products. Salesforce’s sustained focus on introducing more aligned products as per customer needs is driving its top-line. Continued deal wins in the international market is another growth driver. Furthermore, the recent deal to acquire Slack would position the company to be a leader in enterprise team collaboration solution space and better compete with Microsoft’s Teams product. However, stiff competition is a concern. Besides, unfavorable currency fluctuations along with increasing investments in international expansions and data centers are an overhang on near-term profitability. The stock has underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.62.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $218.76. The stock had a trading volume of 214,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,221,065. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.86. The firm has a market cap of $200.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total value of $927,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $14,977,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 9,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,207,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,444 shares of company stock valued at $17,629,599 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. State Street Corp raised its stake in salesforce.com by 14.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after buying an additional 5,236,449 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 226.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,547,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $197,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,248 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,084 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth approximately $326,716,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

