Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,195 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 1.6% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 295,941 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,489,000 after purchasing an additional 65,777 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 62,202 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 619,860 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $53,262,000 after buying an additional 9,319 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.26.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $108.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.67. The firm has a market cap of $127.78 billion, a PE ratio of 140.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $109.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

