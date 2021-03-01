Ferris Capital LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Ferris Capital LLC boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,090 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.9% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 54,642 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 11.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 57,332 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $292,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,529 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 18.1% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 4,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.24. The stock had a trading volume of 89,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,990,284. The stock has a market cap of $90.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $77.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.30 and its 200 day moving average is $66.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

