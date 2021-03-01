Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) will report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.02. Denny’s reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 94.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Denny’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on Denny’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist downgraded Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.11.

DENN traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.92. 19,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,845. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 111.76, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $18.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Denny’s by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 3.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 1,715.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 71.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 13,139 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

