FLC Capital Advisors Buys New Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ferris Capital LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 149,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,700,000 after buying an additional 12,933 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 66,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 16,030 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.22.

RTX stock traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.15. 145,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,494,625. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $82.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

