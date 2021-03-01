UniLend (UFT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $42.25 Million

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded up 48.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. In the last seven days, UniLend has traded 50.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. UniLend has a market capitalization of $42.25 million and approximately $20.96 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLend token can now be purchased for approximately $3.00 or 0.00006182 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00053956 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $369.74 or 0.00761956 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00030587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006596 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00059962 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00028434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00042086 BTC.

About UniLend

UniLend (UFT) is a token. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,084,300 tokens. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

UniLend Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

