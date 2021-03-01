Towerpoint Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 5.9% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Managed Account Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $7.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $288.77. 4,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,311. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $123.28 and a one year high of $304.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

