Bluefin Capital Management LLC Has $5.01 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 81.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $12.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $482.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.64, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $465.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AVGO. Standpoint Research downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.30.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.77, for a total value of $247,388.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.24, for a total value of $197,418.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,798 shares of company stock valued at $76,345,405 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

