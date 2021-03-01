iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Position Increased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 2.5% of AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $69,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of IWB traded up $4.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $221.04. The company had a trading volume of 57,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,829. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $120.20 and a 1 year high of $224.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.85.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

