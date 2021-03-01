Canaccord Genuity Raises Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Price Target to $21.00

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AEGXF. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Aecon Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Aecon Group from $19.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

AEGXF traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.49. 1,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.16.

Aecon Group Inc and its subsidiaries provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

