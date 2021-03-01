Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Boosts Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lifted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for 0.7% of Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ECL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,078,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,012,541,000 after purchasing an additional 712,842 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 62.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,635,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,858,000 after purchasing an additional 629,903 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 14.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,486,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $896,587,000 after purchasing an additional 582,990 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 804.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 621,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,424,000 after purchasing an additional 552,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,784,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $818,784,000 after purchasing an additional 361,570 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ECL stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $211.32. 4,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,655. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $60.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.08. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ECL. Gabelli upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Argus lifted their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, G.Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.50.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 16,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $3,742,742.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,933.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total value of $32,654,631.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,726,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 189,004 shares of company stock valued at $41,798,636. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

