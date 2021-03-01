Bluefin Capital Management LLC Sells 538 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IBM traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $121.72. 124,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,254,921. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $136.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

