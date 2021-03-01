Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.57

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.57 and last traded at $26.57, with a volume of 2243 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.89.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

The company has a market cap of $951.97 million, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.36.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 4.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

