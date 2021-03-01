CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Short Interest Down 90.8% in February

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 90.8% from the January 28th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 673,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of CGRW stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.20. 103,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,476. CannaGrow has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13.
About CannaGrow
