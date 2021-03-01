CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Short Interest Down 90.8% in February

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 90.8% from the January 28th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 673,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CGRW stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.20. 103,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,476. CannaGrow has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13.

About CannaGrow

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc develops, designs, and builds grow facilities for legal cannabis industry in the State of Colorado. It offers design, permitting, development and construction, site management, staffing, research, and other professional services. The company was formerly known as BizAuctions, Inc and changed its name to CannaGrow Holdings, Inc in November 2014.

