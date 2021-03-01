Reve Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSSP) Short Interest Update

Reve Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSSP) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the January 28th total of 901,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 254,104,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BSSP traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.00. 81,105,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,868,391. Reve Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

Reve Technologies Company Profile

Reve Technologies, Inc, a drug development company, provides advanced therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It offers irreversible pepsin fraction (IPF), a therapeutic platform technology that is used to facilitate a range of applications. The company's solution is also used for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, such as cirrhosis and Hepatitis C.

