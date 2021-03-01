Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $9,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.71. The stock had a trading volume of 79,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,619. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $101.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.11 and its 200 day moving average is $89.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.27.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

