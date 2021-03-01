NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.17.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NPTN. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NPTN stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $9.47. 39,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,104. The firm has a market cap of $474.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.30 and a beta of 1.24. NeoPhotonics has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 10.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 34,063 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $374,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,753. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 19,500 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $230,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,563 shares of company stock valued at $768,593 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPTN. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 250.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 10,653 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 517,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 90,006 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

