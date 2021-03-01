NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 282.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,822 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $2.94 on Monday, reaching $76.42. The company had a trading volume of 312,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,683,034. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.46. The firm has a market cap of $149.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.68%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

