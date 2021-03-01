Auctus Tops One Day Trading Volume of $18,407.00 (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 1st. Auctus has a market cap of $7.03 million and approximately $18,407.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Auctus has traded 31.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Auctus token can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000446 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Auctus Token Profile

Auctus (CRYPTO:AUC) is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,587,535 tokens. Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official website is auctus.org

Buying and Selling Auctus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

