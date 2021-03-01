TD Securities Raises Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target to C$22.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.18% from the stock’s previous close.

ARE has been the topic of several other research reports. ATB Capital upped their target price on Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$16.50 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aecon Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$23.00 price objective on Aecon Group and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.25.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

TSE:ARE traded up C$0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$19.10. 339,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,607. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.29. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of C$10.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.57.

Aecon Group Inc and its subsidiaries provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Recommended Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.