Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$35.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$33.50. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 8.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CWB. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.36.

TSE:CWB traded down C$0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$32.68. 315,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,975. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$29.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.02. The firm has a market cap of C$2.85 billion and a PE ratio of 11.45. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$15.70 and a twelve month high of C$33.86.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$236.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$229.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 2.5999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Mario Vittorio Furlan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.11, for a total transaction of C$180,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$539,992.74.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

