Vista Capital Partners Inc. Cuts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 417,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,952,000 after purchasing an additional 29,467 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,589,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.75. 3,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,794. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $97.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.59.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

