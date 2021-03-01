HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,181 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,743 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $52,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNP. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Shares of UNP traded up $4.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $210.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,809. The stock has a market cap of $140.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $221.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

