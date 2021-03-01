Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$32.00

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on IMO. CSFB upped their target price on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight Capital upped their price target on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$23.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$28.35.

Shares of IMO stock traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$28.09. 333,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,779. Imperial Oil Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$10.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.23 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.3099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

