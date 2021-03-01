Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$32.00

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.92% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on IMO. CSFB upped their target price on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight Capital upped their price target on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$23.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$28.35.
Shares of IMO stock traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$28.09. 333,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,779. Imperial Oil Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$10.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60.
Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
