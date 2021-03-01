(NXE.V) (CVE:NXE) Price Target Raised to C$6.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

(NXE.V) (CVE:NXE) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NXE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of (NXE.V) from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of (NXE.V) from C$5.55 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of (NXE.V) from C$5.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Haywood Securities increased their target price on shares of (NXE.V) from C$5.60 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of (NXE.V) from C$4.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

(NXE.V) has a 12-month low of C$1.73 and a 12-month high of C$2.59.

NexGen Energy Ltd., formerly Clermont Capital Inc, is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. The Company operates in the segment of acquisition, exploration and development of uranium properties. It operates as a mineral exploration and development company with a portfolio of projects that span the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada.

