TD Securities Boosts StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) (CVE:SVI) Price Target to C$4.75

StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) (CVE:SVI) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 19.20% from the company’s current price.

SVI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) from C$3.75 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.46.

SVI traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$3.99. 191,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,789. StorageVault Canada Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.90 and a 1-year high of C$4.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.59. The stock has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 616.41.

StorageVault Canada Inc engages in owning, managing, and renting self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 50 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

