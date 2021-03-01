Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) PT Raised to C$15.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CRR.UN. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$16.25 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.46.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of TSE CRR.UN traded up C$0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$14.89. The company had a trading volume of 171,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,650. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$14.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.93. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$9.26 and a 1-year high of C$15.73.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.