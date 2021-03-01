Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (OTCMKTS:OIGLF) Short Interest Update

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (OTCMKTS:OIGLF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 2,700.0% from the January 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

OTCMKTS OIGLF traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.11. 8,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,015. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11. Chariot Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16.

Get Chariot Oil & Gas alerts:

Separately, Peel Hunt raised Chariot Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration business. It holds exploration licenses covering two blocks in Namibia; three blocks in Morocco; and four blocks in the Barreirinhas Basin offshore Brazil. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Chariot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chariot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.