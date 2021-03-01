Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Peninsula Wealth LLC

Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,996 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.4% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,028 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 387.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,435,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,340,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,662,000 after purchasing an additional 669,303 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 742.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 638,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,380,000 after buying an additional 562,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,705,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,810,000 after purchasing an additional 477,013 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.51 on Monday, reaching $89.38. 98,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,792,143. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $94.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.36.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

