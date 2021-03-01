Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Sells 1,313,580 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,201,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,313,580 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up about 41.5% of Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $291,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $226,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $883,000. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 135.1% during the third quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.55.

Shares of BABA traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $239.90. 340,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,416,199. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.40. The company has a market capitalization of $649.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $169.95 and a one year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $18.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

