Korea Investment CORP Trims Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800,005 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 166,359 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $115,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in Walmart by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 183,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $27,621,756.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,872,599.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 239,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total value of $35,710,578.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,580,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,109,667.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,205,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,572,658 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.39.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $2.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $132.16. 347,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,601,571. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.81%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

